2019 has been a massive year for women in rap. From thrilling new breakout stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie to the continued chart domination of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, big-name icons are paving the way for even more exciting new voices to break out. But it looks like not everyone sees it that way. In a recent interview with People, rapper Jermaine Dupri shared some harsh criticism of today’s female rappers.

“I feel they’re all rapping about the same thing,” he said. “I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping. […] OK, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club.”

The comment seems like a direct reference to Cardi B, who has always been open about how she supported herself before becoming one of hip-hop’s biggest stars. Cardi wasted no time responding to Dupri, posting two response videos to her Instagram later on Thursday.

First off, Cardi reminded listeners that not all of her songs are club anthems. “When I did ‘Be Careful,’ people was talking mad sh*t in the beginning,” Cardi said. “Like, ‘What the f*ck is this? This is not what I expected. I expected this, I expected that.’ So it’s like, if that’s what people ain’t tryna hear, then, alright, I’mma start rapping about my p*ssy again.”

Cardi also took a moment to shout out other female rappers she thinks deserve more attention. She mentioned Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah, Rapsody, and Chika.

Check out Cardi’s response posts above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.