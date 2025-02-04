GloRilla and Latto lead an all-girl bank heist crew in the Set It Off inspired video for “Procedure,” their collaboration from GloRilla’s debut album, Glorious. It even features one that film’s stars, Vivica A. Fox, in a cameo role.

The video reimagines the two rappers as employees at a big-box store (the blue vests suggest Walmart), getting off their shift and complaining about their jobs. Glo falls asleep on her couch watching a heist film on TV, leading to the events of the video’s main plot. The two rappers trade their boastful verses while posing atop a vintage muscle car between clips of their bank heisting exploits.

“Procedure” is just the latest in a long list of collaborations between the two Southern belles, who formed their working relationship when Latto appeared on the remix of Glo’s breakout hit “FNF (Let’s Go).” Later the same year, they collaborated with one of the region’s pioneers, Gangsta Boo, on “FTCU.” The next year, they appeared together twice: on GloRilla’s remix of Latto’s “Put It On The Floor,” and in the video for Sprite’s Hip-Hop 50 campaign, remaking “Rapper’s Delight.”

They linked up again last year during Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour, getting into a twerk-off that highlighted their burgeoning chemistry. While “Procedure” marks the first time they recorded a song together since 2022, it’s clear they had a lot of fun making it, and that their chemistry is only growing.

Watch GloRilla’s video for “Procedure” featuring Latto above.

Glorious is out now via CMG/Interscope Records. You can listen to it here.