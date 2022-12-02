Music

GloRilla, Latto, And Gangsta Boo Flip A Dirty South Classic With Their New Collab, ‘FTCU’

GloRilla, Latto and Gangsta Boo have dropped perhaps the most anticipated collab of the week. On their new song, “FTCU,” the ladies, both the newcomers and the veteran, remind everyone who’s at the helms of the club.

The song flips “Tear Da Club Up” by Three 6 Mafia, of which, Gangsta Boo was a founding member.

“Young, ratchet, rich and I’m rude as f*ck / these b*tches know what’s up,” Latto says, reminding her opps that while she may be running the game across various genres, she not the one to mess with. “Came in this b*tch with the stick / Don’t at me / B*tch, you know it’s tough,” she continues.”

On GloRilla’s verse, the Memphis rapper stays vigilant, as she raps, “I pray to God a ho don’t run up / All my b*tches jackin'”

In the accompanying video, Glo calls Latto up and convinces her to meet her at the strip club, where they are later seen dancing, throwing cash, and hyping up everyone in the club. Though Gangsta Boo herself does not appear in the video, samples of her vocals from the original Three 6 Mafia song can be heard throughout.

Check out the “FTCU” video above.

