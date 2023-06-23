GloRilla has had a stellar year. After following up her breakout hit “FNF” with a record deal, a string of equally solid singles like “Lick Or Sum,” “Internet Trolls,” and “No More Love,” and lucrative brand partnerships with the NBA and Sprite, she landed this week on XXL‘s 2023 Freshman Class cover. Today, she takes a victory lap — figuratively and literally — in the video for her freestyle to Latto’s latest hit, “Put It On Da Floor (GloMix).”

In the video, Glo and her ratchet-ass friends — you know the ones — throw a house party, flash money, and do donuts in a Lamborghini, all to celebrate the breakout year the Memphis rapper has had. Meanwhile, Glo spits cheeky lines like, “I know a lotta’ hoes don’t like me, I don’t like them either / But they respect me when they see me, I feel like Aretha.”

Glo taking Latto’s new hit for a spin is a nice way for her to salute one of her biggest benefactors. As she spent the last year blowing up, Latto helped her out multiple times, adding a verse to the remix of “FNF” and recruiting her to appear on “FTCU” with Gangsta Boo. The two Southern stars have had very similar come-ups, so it’s no surprise they get along, or sound so good on each other’s tracks.

Watch GloRilla’s “Put It On Da Floor (GloMix)” video above.