GloRilla is back, this time with a big band feel. The Memphis firestarter takes inspiration from a Black cinematic classic, Drumline in the video for her comeback track, “March.” In it, we see Glo directing a marching band on the football field as the drum major, dancing with the majorettes, and watching a fistfight break out when things get disrespectful.

“March” is GloRilla’s first new single since wrapping up the rollout of her debut album, Glorious, with the “Raind Down On Me” video in June. She said in April that she was already working on her sophomore release, so it’s possible that “March” is the beginning of the rollout for that.

Since June, Glo has been out of the spotlight, although she did pop out during the MTV VMAs’ celebration of Busta Rhymes for the Vanguard Award, performing alongside the rap legend as he played a medley of his many, many hits. She also appeared on Summer Walker’s new album, Finally Over It, alongside Sexyy Red and Monaleo on the song “Baller.”

Finally, Glo racked up a trio of Grammy nominations for the upcoming ceremony, earning nods for Best Rap Album for Glorious, Best Rap Song for “TGIF,” and Best Rap Song for her feature on Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky.” GloRilla had an impressive 2025, but her 2026 is already looking like a lock to top it.

Watch GloRilla’s “March” video above.