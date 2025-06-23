GloRilla might be best known for her hard-hitting turn-up anthems like “Procedure,” “Whatchu Kno About Me,” and “Yeah Glo!” but on her debut album Glorious, she shows off multiple sides of herself, from the loving “I Luv Her” with T-Pain to the gracious “Rain Down On Me” with gospel mainstay Kirk Franklin. Today, Glo released the video for the latter, tapping deeper into her roots in the church for a visual that reflects the inspirational message of the song.

While “Rain Down On Me” hails from Glo’s 2024 debut, she’s already begun work on its follow-up, on which she focuses on “stepping into a new era,” as she told fans during a live chat. “My next album…I’m working on [it],” she said. “I can’t tell y’all exactly when it’s coming, what year it’s coming, but I’m doing something different.”

The first glimpse of the new era has already been released in the form of the tender “Typa,” which she dropped earlier this month with a video featuring Keyshia Cole, who is sampled on the song. Elsewhere, she’s expanded her portfolio of feature performances with collaborators Gelo, Lil Baby, and J-Hope.

Watch the video for GloRilla’s “Rain Down On Me” featuring Kirk Franklin above.