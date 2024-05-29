Summer is still young, but at this point, it looks like if the Song Of The Summer race ended today, the title would go to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.” Still, there’s time to change that, and it might come from the hip-hop world: GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion dropped “Wanna Be” back in April, but now the track is getting a fresh coat of paint via a remix featuring Cardi B.

Cardi confirmed the news on social media today (May 29), announcing that the remix is set for release on Friday, May 31.

This came after the three teased the song on Megan’s Hot Girl Summer tour, on which GloRilla serves as opener. When the trek his New York City’s Madison Square Garden on May 21, Cardi B hit the stage for a few songs. While there, after Meg and Glo ran through “Wanna Be,” Glo teased an announcement before revealing that a Cardi-featuring remix of the song was incoming (as NME notes).

