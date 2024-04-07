Megan Thee Stallion isn’t fazed by Instagram’s stern warning over posting NSFW content. To prove how unfazed she is, Meg has put her “best ass on Instagram” title on the line for an open twerk challenge.

Yesterday (April 6), the entertainer used her official page to announce the competition. “IG after dark LOL,” she wrote. “And nobody better not challenge me because this the best ass on Instagram 🤪. Or, if you think so, tag me in your video 😂. Stream ‘Wanna Be.'”

So far, only two brave souls have come forward to battle it out. The first submission came from Baddies producer Natalie Nunn. Users online didn’t quite feel that attempt.

But the fitness model Scotty’s clip has users online ready to crown a winner.

“I’m afraid she already won.”

Now, Meg’s followers are attempting to tag others into the challenge. The names thrown around so far include SZA and Uproxx cover star Chlöe. However, the “FYS” singer laughed off supporters request. “I’m afraid she already won 😭,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

One person who could potentially compete with Meg is her “Wap” collaborator, Cardi B. This could motivate Cardi to redeem herself from the last zero-rated twerk video she released.

