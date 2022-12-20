This past year proved to be fruitful for Memphis rapper GloRilla. Her songs like “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2,” with Cardi B, proved to be viral hits. But with a platform like the one she’s earned this year comes downsides to fame, including rumors.

“F.N.F.” became a quick favorite in the rap world, with her peers, Latto and JT of City Girls quickly hopping onto a remix of the track. Though, it was previously announced that Saweetie would remix the track, and her verse even leaked to the internet and received much play in the clubs.

Because of this switch, rumors began to circulate that GloRilla and Saweetie were beefing. In a recent interview with Complex, GloRilla revealed that those rumors couldn’t be further from the truth, nor is she invested in beef with anyone else.

“I ain’t know they was trying to make us beef,” Glo said. “We never thought that sh*t. We always, ‘What’s up, sis?’ I don’t know what the f*ck they talking about. In general, they do try to pit women against each other. They don’t do that to males. It be a lot of lying and sh*t. That’s why I learned to not give a f*ck about any of that sh*t.”

Saweetie and Cardi B are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.