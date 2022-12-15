GloRilla taps into her vulnerable side for her latest music video, ” No More Love,” off her EP, Anyways, Life Is Great…

Throughout the three-minute video, the Memphis rapper reflects on some of her life, past relationships, and the pitfalls of love.

“Sometimes I just sit back and just wonder, ‘What’s my purpose here?’ (I don’t know) / I need an answer ASAP ’cause I’m gettin’ a little nervous here (Woo),” she raps. “If they can’t see your worth, you gotta let ’em know they worthless here.”

GloRilla can be seen walking through what is presumably the streets of her old neighborhood, where friends and foes surround her.

“We was solid as a rock, but ’bout that paper, had to cut some h*es / It was f*ck the world with them, but now I’m just like, ‘F*ck them hoes’ (F*ck ’em),” she continued. “Catch one of them b*tches now, no doubt I’ll probably up that ho (Baow, baow).”

The “Tomorrow 2” rapper has been everywhere lately. From her debut performance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and releasing her recent album to being nominated by the Grammys for Best Rap Performance and preparing for her upcoming 2023 tour. It doesn’t seem like the Big Glo train is slowing down anytime soon.

Check out the video for “No More Love” above.