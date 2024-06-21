GloRilla is having the time of her life this summer. On top of dropping one of the buzziest hits of the year — the catchy, infectious “Yeah Glo!” — the Memphis rapper has been killing it as the opener on Megan Thee Stallion‘s Hot Girl Summer Tour. All the while, her unreleased material has been going viral in TikTok videos. Tonight (June 21), Glo has shared her new single, “TGIF,” which has already proven to be a hit online.

Over a scorching beat, Glo looks forward to the weekend. She’s not stressing over a man, but rather, she is looking forward to spending time with her girls.

“Turnt up with my b*tches / Turnt up at my shows / Cuzzo I got that blicky / 60,000 fans, came to see me do my dance / Got a million and one haters / And they all can kiss my ass,” raps Glo.

The song arrives shortly after her mixtape, Ehhthang, Ehhthang, and on the very first night of summer. Having first gone viral with “FNF (Let’s Go)” two years ago, Glo has been supplying the heat for the ladies.

Pure confidence paired with some dirty south flavor is a recipe for an undeniable banger.

You can listen to “TGIF” above.