Megan Thee Stallion‘s new album Megan is on the way, but before its release, she’s made a big change to one of the most important parts: the cover art. Thee Stallion had the album’s cover updated across DSPs from its original version; on the new cover, a nude-ish Megan emerges from a giant egg. This re-aligns from the old cover, which depicted Megan coming out of a monarch butterfly chrysalis hanging from a tree. The original cover drew complaints from fans — along with Ice Spice’s Y2K cover — for featuring an awkward design.

Megan Thee Stallion will release her third studio album ‘Megan’ on June 28th. 🔗: https://t.co/ivNaZK5Z81 pic.twitter.com/sIhO84lC6e — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) June 3, 2024

Some hotties have began to point out that Megan Thee Stallion’s Album Cover for ‘’ MEGAN ‘’ reminds them of MTG trading cards 🕵️👀💚👩‍💻 pic.twitter.com/oQ3EYZ8tSv — ✰Cai✰(fan account) 🎀 (SAW MEGAN) 🎀 (@AKISTALLI) June 3, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice, both having their album covers shot by David LaChapelle. He’s ‘bout to have a comeback within pop. Get ready to see a whole bunch of…not great album covers shot by this man. pic.twitter.com/dyxxKo85Ls — Random J (@_RandomJ_) June 6, 2024

Meg almost certainly saw fans’ jokes about the original cover, which deviated heavily from the established snake theme of her promo so far. Having released singles like “Cobra,” “Hiss,” and “Boa,” representing the way snakes shed their skins, the butterfly theme of the cover also nodded to the concept of transformation, but seemingly came out of left field. Speaking of left field, positioning the subject to the extreme left of the cover is pretty much a day-one design class error — not that it can’t be done to make an artistic statement, but here, the decision was misplaced (along with Meg). You can check out the new cover for comparison below.

Official cover for Megan Thee Stallion’s album ‘MEGAN’ on streaming platforms. pic.twitter.com/JuKewcZy14 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 14, 2024

All three covers of ‘MEGAN’ pic.twitter.com/CcXwpq1IEA — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) June 14, 2024

Megan is out on 6/28