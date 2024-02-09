It’s been a minute since GloRilla dropped music. But tonight (February 9), she’s back with the heat. GloRilla just released “Yeah Glo!,” another dirty south anthem bound to be on repeat for the foreseeable future.

On “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla reminds us that she’s not disappearing from the rap game anytime soon. “Big Glo, where you been at? / Mane, everywhere, I’m workin’ hard / Maybach and G-Wagon trucks, got M&M’s in my garage,” she raps on one of the song’s verses, letting everyone know she’s taking time to enjoy the fruits of her labor.

But don’t push her. This doesn’t mean she’s softened. In fact, if you ask her for a collaboration, she just “might embarrass you.”

“Yeah Glo!” arrives nearly two years after the Memphis rapper dropped her breakthrough hit “FNF (Let’s Go).” Since then, she’s released quite a few heavy-hitting anthems.

Last August, Glo teased her full-length debut album in an interview with Good Morning America. While she didn’t reveal two many details, she did say the songs would be equally, if not more catchy, as her previously released earworms.

“I’m excited about it,” said Glo. “I plan on going number one. I gotta make another song that’s gonna have all the girls screaming — and another anthem.”

In the meantime, you can listen to “Yeah Glo!” above.