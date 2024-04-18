GloRilla’s recent arrest for driving under the influence might have some fans worried about her future on “Wanna Be” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming tour, but there is one person who seemed delighted by the news. Kay’La Lillard, NBA star Damian Lillard’s ex-wife, joked about the arrest on Instagram, posting a report from The Shade Room into her Instagram Story, and including the caption “Free GloLillard.” She also threw in the hashtag, “#sisterwife.”

Damian Lillard’s ex wife trolls GloRilla pic.twitter.com/fKbj6M5fJz — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) April 18, 2024

Her jokes stem from the recent NBA All-Star Game this past February, where Glo got a few photos with Dame. She later posted them on her Twitter page (I am never going to call it “X,” not sorry), taking the opportunity to shoot her own shot. ““Who n**** dis is?” she wrote. “Cause I want him #GetEmGlo.” In a later tweet, she trolled, ““Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf.” While Dame and Kay’La filed for divorce in October 2023, just after Dame was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, it seems she didn’t appreciate Glo’s comments — or like most people, just found them hilarious.

Meanwhile, when Shannon Sharpe asked Glo if anything happened between her and Damian on his show Club Shay Shay, she played coy. “The halfcourt shot?” she mused, falling back on her now-infamous catchphrase. “You know, at the end of the day, the day gon’ end.”