In her new single, “Typa,” GloRilla details her checklist for a man over a watery sample of Keyshia Cole’s 2005 hit “Love.” Naturally, then, Cole simply had to make an appearance in GloRilla’s new Benny Boom-directed video for the single, as the two share their thoughts on love over mimosas overlooking a gorgeous view of the bay.

The video also co-stars Xavier Legette of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, who receives a lot more than footballs in his role as Glo’s love interest. Glo looks on as he conducts some shady-looking business, then the two cuddle up throughout the video, even going so far as sharing an extremely convincing kiss, leaving fans to wonder if Glo might be soft-launching a real-life relationship.

For what it’s worth, if she is, she wouldn’t be the only rap star perusing the NFL’s rosters for suitable boyfriend material. Glo’s peer (and cousin!) Cardi B has also been romantically linked to another wide receiver, Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots.

Glo, who has been working on her sophomore album, is set to perform at the 2025 BET Awards, which also just revealed Keyshia Cole as a performer in its second wave of announcements. Could that mean that they’ll be performing together? I wouldn’t be surprised.

You can watch GloRilla’s video for “Typa” above.