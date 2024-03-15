How Are Cardi B And GloRilla Related?

In addition to being one of the more exciting young voices in rap music today, it’s turning out that GloRilla is also one of the best connected. After Glo recently revealed that she and Lil Uzi Vert are cousins and sharing a cute moment with Saweetie backstage at the Billboard Women In Music Awards, another of her relations was revealed.

Appearing on Los Angeles radio show Big Boy’s Neighborhood while doing press in the city for her new album rollout, Cardi B casually dropped that she just found out that GloRilla is her cousin as well. According to Cardi, her grandfather lived in Tennesse for a time, having a child with a woman who wasn’t Cardi’s grandmother. That child is GloRilla’s dad! Big Boy, like all of us, looks to be blown away by this tidbit.

Cardi B reveals that GloRilla is her biological half niece. pic.twitter.com/A96Oa23gfI — Bardi Crave (@bardiicrave) March 15, 2024

Cardi and Glo collaborated in 2022 on the remix of GloRilla’s single “Tomorrow,” a song that turned out to be a fan favorite and helped propel GloRila to her current level of popularity. It looks like that song wasn’t just another example of solidarity for women in rap — it was also a family reunion. Does this mean Cardi is related to Lil Uzi Vert too? Probably not directly, but it is fun to see how connected the rap world really is because it’s a reflection of how connected we all are as people.

You can watch Cardi’s full interview with Big Boy up top.

