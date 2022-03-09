In less than a month, the 2022 Grammy Awards will kick off live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It marks the first time in Grammy history that the award show will take place outside of Los Angeles. The 2022 Grammys was originally set to take place on January 31 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as Staples Center). However, the coronavirus pandemic forced The Recording Academy to push it back to April 3 with the hope that they’ll be in a safer position to have the show. Thankfully, with three weeks left until showtime, that appears to be the case.

How To Watch The 2022 Grammys:

The 2022 Grammys will begin at 8:30 pm EST/5:30 pm PST. The award show will air live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. By tuning in to this year’s Grammy Awards, you’ll see Trevor Noah entertain the crowd and viewers at home as the host for the night. Elsewhere, Jon Batiste leads the way for nominations as he was selected in 11 categories. Right behind him, Doja Cat, HER, and Justin Bieber each received eight nominations. There will also be a collection of great performances, but the full list of performers has yet to have been revealed. That can be expected to arrive soon as one of the greatest nights in music is just three weeks away.