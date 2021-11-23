When watching the livestream of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards nominations being announced, some viewers noticed that they were hearing Jon Batiste’s name a heck of a lot. In fact, when all was said and done, Batiste actually had more nominations than anybody else, as he racked up an impressive 11 of them: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Album, Best Improvised Jazz Solo, Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media, Best Contemporary Classical Composition, and Best Music Video.

That’s a historic achievement, as it ties him for the second-most Grammy nominations in a single year. Michael Jackson had 12 nods in 1984 and Babyface had the same amount in 1997. Batiste is currently tied with Kendrick Lamar, who had 11 nominations in 2016. Also worth noting is the variety of the categories in which Batiste is nominated, as he’s up for consideration in R&B, jazz, American roots, soundtrack, contemporary classical, and visual categories.

After Batiste, this year’s leading nominees are Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and HER, who all have eight nods each, followed by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, who both got seven nominations.

Batiste is pretty psyched about the whole thing, as he tweeted today, WOW!! Thank you God!! I love EVERYBODY! I’m so grateful to my collaborators and to my ancestors [crying emojis] 11!”

Check out the categories in which Batiste is nominated below to see who he’s up against and find the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations here.

Record Of The Year

ABBA — “I Still Have Faith In You”

Jon Batiste — “Freedom”

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber — “Peaches” Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Brandi Carlile — “Right On Time”

Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

Album Of The Year

Jon Batiste — We Are

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — Love For Sale

Justin Bieber — Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat — Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever

HER — Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X — Montero

Olivia Rodrigo — Sour

Taylor Swift — Evermore

Kanye West — Donda