Olivia Rodrigo Hasn’t ‘Acclimated That Well’ To Adulthood

Olivia Rodrigo may be a globally recognized music star, but she’s still a pretty young person: The “Drivers License” singer just turned 19 years old in February. So, she’s still getting used to being a grown-up and she says the transition to that new phase of her life hasn’t been without its challenges.

Rodrigo was on The Late Late Show last night and on the show, James Corden noted Rodrigo recently moved into her first apartment on her own and asked how adulthood is going so far. She responded:

“Oh my gosh, I haven’t acclimated that well. Gotta be honest: Last night, I had just peanut M&M’s for dinner because I can’t cook. I Postmates every meal. My best friend is living with me now, so that’s been amazing. But yeah, it’s definitely a little bit of an adjustment.”

Corden later asked about Rodrigo’s experiences in London and if she’s been to a pub there, given the country’s legal drinking age is 18. Rodrigo answered, “I went for the BRITs like a month ago and I actually did get to go to a pub and it was so crazy. And they asked for my ID as I was going in and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I can show them my real ID, this is amazing.’ My friend who was with me was rifling through all of her fake IDs to try to find her real one to show the bouncer, but she was truly legal there. But it was very much fun, I love London.”

Corden then followed up by asking how it felt to try alcohol for the first time. Rodrigo, tongue firmly in cheek, responded, “Yeah, first time, it was amazing, yeah.”

