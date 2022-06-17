As one of the godfathers of Atlanta’s trap rap sound, Gucci Mane has come to play a similar role in his city and region to Snoop Dogg in LA. He’s a mentor of sorts to any number of artists from the A, and a Southern icon in general, lending out his co-sign to up-and-coming acts while giving all sorts of useful advice about music, money, and even dating. Uncle Guwop doles out some of the latter in his new video for “First Impression” with Yung Miami and Quavo, offering the truism that “you never get a second chance to make a first impression.”

Between the two guests, the real revelation is Yung Miami. Ever since City Girls blew up with their breakout hit “Act Up,” Miami has taken criticism for being the less lyrical half of the Miami duo. Some fans have even (incorrectly) asserted that her flow is often off-beat, and while Miami herself has laughed off those accusations, there’s clear proof here that she actually has been taking the craft seriously and working to improve her pen. “Pucci purse and a Patek all off of pussy power — now that’s ‘Pushin P’,” she wisecracks in her verse. Not gonna lie; I smirked.

“First Impressions” is the latest single from Gucci and 1017’s new compilation album So Icy Gang: The ReUp, which is out now via Atlantic. You can watch the video above.

