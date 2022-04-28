Quavo has landed a few roles on the small screen throughout his musical career. Some examples include Atlanta, Narcos: Mexico, and Black-Ish. With that being said, Quavo has yet to land a role in a film, but all of that is going to change soon. Thanks to Quality Control, the label Quavo is signed to, and their new film division Quality Films, Quavo has just locked in his first movie role. According to Deadline, the Migos rapper will star in the upcoming action thriller Takeover, which will blend live-action scenes with animation thanks to help from Triscope who signed a co-production deal with Quality Films last March according to Complex.

In Takeover, Quavo will play a man named Guy Miller who is a former crook that is trying to get their life back together. Unfortunately, that attempt gets sidetracked by opportunities that make him return to Atlanta’s dangerous street racing scene. “I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta,” Quavo said about the film in a statement. “This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”

Trioscope’s Chief Creative Officer Greg Jonkajtys, who also directed Netflix’s The Liberator, will handle directing duties for Takeover. The film will also be written by Jeb Stuart (Die Hard and The Fugitive) and Brandon Easton will also contribute to the script.