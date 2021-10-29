Yung Miami’s new song “Rap Freaks” has become the hot topic on the internet’s water cooler, Twitter, thanks to its salacious subject matter and Miami’s raunchy rhymes. Taking a similar tack to previous rabble-rousers like Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj, Miami’s new song sees her sharing her industry crushes, which include Diddy, Moneybagg Yo, and even Megan Thee Stallion. The latter was as tickled as anyone upon hearing the track, and a clip of Megan responding to it on an Instagram Live stream has gone viral for her over-the-top reaction to the song’s final line.

At the end of the one-verse song, Miami delivers a snarky come-on to rumored paramour Puff Daddy with a slick call back to Diddy’s viral tale of his rough upbringing. “Diddy, let me put it in your face like them roaches,” she taunts. “And put your rich ass to sleep, buenas noches.” Her bilingual bedroom flex sent Meg into peals of hysterical laughter as the Houston rapper tried to wrap her head around the use of Spanish. “Why would she say that?” Meg cracked up. “This bitch Miami rhymed ‘roaches’ with ‘buenas noches.'”

Obviously, she’s more amused at her friend’s wordplay than anything. The two have shared a number of viral moments over the past year, including Meg and City Girls getting into it with Asian Doll over a verse on Megan’s debut album that got swapped out last minute and Miami telling Megan about the duo’s early days in Miami and the struggle to stay relevant while rhyme partner JT was locked up for credit card fraud.

You can watch the raunchy “Rap Freaks” video above.