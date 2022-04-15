After dropping three projects last year, Ice Daddy, So Icy Boyz, and So Icy Christmas, Gucci Mane has been off to a great start so far in 2022. He kicked things off by teaming up with Lil Durk for “Rumors,” and a short time later, he followed that up with “Publicity Stunt.” Now, Gucci is back with his latest drop, “Serial Killers,” and it arrives with a stern message.

In the new song, Gucci takes a moment to address those who are faking the lifestyle that he actually lived. He uses the track’s haunting production to detail his experiences and uses them as proof of how he can tell that the opposition is lying. Gucci released the track with a video that finds him rapping in a room that’s covered in plastic from wall to wall. He also sports a pair of hoodies that calls for the release of Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano, who are both signed to his 1017 imprint, from prison.

“Serial Killers” is Gucci’s second track in three weeks after he previously teamed up with Key Glock and the late Young Dolph for “Blood All On It” earlier this month.

You can watch the video for “Serial Killers” above.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.