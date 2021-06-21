The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from GoldLink, Gucci Mane, Vince Staples, and more. Friday saw the releases of Don Toliver’s “Drugs N Hella Melodies,” Isaiah Rashad’s “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” and Vince Staples’ “Law Of Averages,” along with the releases listed below. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending June 18, 2021.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Bbyafricka — Bigafricka After catching a lob from Saweetie on the Bay Area rapper’s Pretty B*tch Playlist Vol. 1 earlier this year, Bbyafricka drops her debut project, led by the singles “Baby Mama Coochie” and “Young Thug.” The LA model turned musician positions herself as a cocky artist on the rise, who should appeal to fans of boastful, sex-forward party rap.

GoldLink — Haram! Returning after a two-year hiatus, the DMV area genre-bending rapper/producer once again taps a wide-ranging array of collaborators, bringing them into his world and proving equally adaptable to a large variety of styles. Flo Milli, NLE Choppa, and Santigold are among the more recognizable names, but there are still plenty of surprises to uncover from Bibi Bourelly, Fire London, LukeyWorld, and more. Gucci Mane — Ice Daddy Gucci’s had a taste for collaboration in the years since he returned home from a long prison bid in 2016, and here, he gives that impulse free reign, working with his own artists (BIG30, Pooh Shiesty), marquee stars (Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert), long-established veterans (E-40, Sir Mix-A-Lot), and underground favorites (Peewee Longway).

Metro Marrs — Popular Loner As Quality Control Music branches out from its core acts (City Girls, Lil Baby, Migos) and begins to promote its second wave (including XXL Freshman Lakeyah), the spotlight now turns to the hit-making label’s youngest member, who just graduated high school. He takes advantage, too, going completely solo for his debut project’s 10-track runtime. Rah Swish — Mayor Of The Streets Brooklyn Drill has yet to lose its swaggering momentum, as yet another of the scene’s buzzy, underground leaders takes his first steps into stardom.

Singles/Videos Bankroll Freddie — “Dope Talk” Feat. 2 Chainz & Young Scooter Take thumping trap production and three of the genre’s most clever poets and you get an undeniable banger.

Enny — “I Want” British rapper-singer Enny has been accumulating quite the buzz over the past year, and “I Want” is a perfect argument that she deserves it. Fenix Flexin — “NDS (Nerd, Dork, Square)” Try not to fall into any of these categories, because Fenix Flexin has little to no respect for any of them.

Kalan.FrFr — “Pray” Compton rapper Kalan is still promoting his TwoFrFr mixtape, which bodes well for his burgeoning popularity. Rejjie Snow — “Disco Pants” An aptly-titled comeback track for the Irish rapper who wowed critics with his 2018 album Dear Annie, Rejjie Snow’s latest continues to strengthen the bond between hip-hop and dance music.

Travis Thompson — “Parked Cars” Feat. Kota The Friend and Kyle Three of indie rap’s strongest advocates create naturalistic chemistry on a celebratory track. Wacotron — “Perfect Example” Texas rapper Wacotron continues to strike a strong balance between mechanically perfect, bars-first lyricism and trap brashness, with an unconventional but neck-snapping beat.