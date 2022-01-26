Gucci Mane and Lil Durk have been quite productive over the past year. Gucci released his fifteenth album, Ice Daddy, last year, feautring appearances from Pooh Shiesty, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, and more. He also released two compilation albums with his 1017 Global Music imprint: So Icy Boyz and So Icy Christmas. As for Lil Durk, he dropped a deluxe version of The Voice to start 2021 before returning months later with Voice Of The Heroes, his joint album with Lil Baby. Now, to kick off their 2022 years, Gucci and Durk unite for “Rumors.”

It’s the rappers’ first collaboration in almost eight years and it’s a laser-focused effort that sees both rappers brushing off rumors they’ve heard about themselves. They also issue some warnings for their peers. “In this industry, ain’t what it seem, this sh*t be counterfeit,” Durk raps before Gucci steps in and adds, “Watch the sh*t you say, the feds be listening to the music / And they gon’ take your lyrics and build a case and try to use it.” They also released a music video.

“Rumors” arrives after Durk released the full dates for his upcoming 7220 Tour. Gucci Mane, on the other hand, recently honored the late Young Dolph with a somber music video for “Long Live Dolph.”

You can watch the video for “Rumors” above.

