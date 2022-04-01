Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, and Key Glock all had productive years in 2021. Gucci dropped his Ice Daddy, So Icy Boyz, and So Icy Christmas projects. Young Dolph and Key Glock reunited for Dum And Dummer 2 and Dolph dropped Paper Route Illuminati with his Paper Route crew. Glock also gave the world Yellow Tape 2 to close out 2021. This year was set to be a busy year for the trio, but that’s unfortunately and sadly not the case for Dolph as he was tragically shot and killed last November. Thankfully for those who are fans of Dolph, we’ve received a new posthumous verse from him thanks to a track with Gucci Mane and Key Glock.

The trio unites for “Blood All On It,” and it’s quite the heinous track as it finds the rappers doing their best to keep their hands clean after their evildoings. The track even arrives with a music video that sees appearances from Gucci, Key Glock, and Dolph. While Gucci and Dolph rap together on a tarmac near planes and luxury cars, Dolph finds himself inside an aircraft accompanied by quite the collection of hundred-dollar bills.

The song extends an active year that both Gucci Mane and Key Glock have had. Gucci kicked things off by connecting with Lil Durk for “Rumors.” He followed that up with “Publicity Stunt,” a record he used to respond to some disses from NBA Youngboy. Key Glock, on the other hand, is a week removed from releasing the deluxe version of Yellow Tape 2.

You can check out “Blood All On It” in the video above.

