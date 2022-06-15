Gunna might be locked up while he awaits trial on racketeering charges along with Young Thug and YSL, but that isn’t stopping him from promoting his new album DS4EVER. While he may have been booed up with pop-R&B star Chloe Bailey in real life — no matter how much he tried to deny it — he still has an image to maintain as the primary pusher of P, and so in his new video for “Banking On Me,” he projects the consummate image of a coast-to-coast player, keeping a baddie in each major city as he jet sets around the country living that rapper lifestyle.

It helps that the video is self-directed; who wouldn’t want to cast himself as the centerpiece of a nationwide rotation of pretty women? However, the video also fits the song’s subject as well; Gunna has to keep swapping them out — after all, he doesn’t want to get bored.

Unfortunately, Gunna may not get the chance to enjoy the fruits of his labor for a while. In May, he and the rest of the YSL crew were arrested as part of a sweeping RICO case that alleged they were a hybrid gang responsible for dozens of violent acts in the Atlanta area. He goes on trial early next year.

Watch the “Bank On Me” video above.