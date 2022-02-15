As much as he’s known for his word-twisting rhymes and penchant for creating his own slang terms, Gunna has developed a reputation for being a fashion aficionado, even receiving an outfit co-sign from the “Fashion Killa” herself, Rihanna. Now, he’s put his own spin on that iconic video, this time for his own DS4EVER single, “You & Me,” which features his own possible musical match, Chloe Bailey.

As the two stars wander through the round racks in a massive showroom, they pose and mug a mirror, which Chloe leaves a big kiss on. They also hit a honeymoon suite, complete with a heart-shaped bed covered in roses for an aerial shot of the couple getting extra cozy. Then, Gunna performs his heartfelt verses from inside a phone booth while wearing a jacket bearing a giant “P” on the back as a nod to his fan-favorite new song and habit of using the emoji to signify his approval.

“You & Me” is just one of the standout tracks from Gunna’s latest album, which also launched the singles “Too Easy,” “Livin Wild,” “Pushin P,” and “P Power.”

Watch Gunna’s “You & Me” video featuring Chloe Bailey above.

DS4EVER is out now via YSL/300 Entertainment. Get it here.