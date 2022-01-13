Gunna released his third album DS4EVER this past Friday and fans quickly noticed that a notable collaboration was missing from it. Gunna’s “P Power” track with Drake — which was previously titled “P*ssy Power” — was absent from the project when it was made available on streaming platforms last weekend. A reason for it was not given by Gunna, Drake, or their respective teams, but at long last, the song is finally here.

The track is carried by a sample of Donna Summer’s “Could It Be Magic” thanks to excellent production from Metro Boomin. “P*ssy Power” as a whole is an erotic record dedicated to women and their sexual prowess. Both rappers detail drug-driven moments with the women in their lives and how they cater to them thanks to their lavish and wealthy lifestyles.

With the release of “P Power,” Drake joins a healthy cast of guest acts on DS4EVER which includes Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Chloe Bailey, G Herbo, Yung Bleu, and more. The release of “P*ssy Power” also comes after Gunna shared a video for “Pushin P” with Future and Young Thug. Gunna also shared a deluxe version of DS4EVER with four additional songs, but it was quickly removed from streaming platforms.

You can listen to “P Power” in the video above.

DS4EVER is out now via YSL / 300 Entertainment. Get it here.

