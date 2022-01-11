Gunna Releases The Deluxe Edition Of ‘DS4EVER’ With Four New Songs

Gunna is only four days away from the release of his new album DS4EVER but he’s already released the deluxe edition of the album with four new songs. Unlike many deluxe editions, rather than throwing the new tracks at the beginning or end of the album, he mixes them in, making for a fun sort of treasure hunt for fans.

“All The Money” has been inserted between “Private Island” and “Pushin P,” while “Push Start” makes an appearance between “Poochie Gown” and “Mop” featuring Young Thug. The remaining new songs are “Banking On Me” and “Occupation,” which features one of Gunna’s fellow YSL artists, Strick. You can check out the revamped tracklist below.

Gunna is clearly going all-in on his latest project after calling it the final entry into his Drip Season mixtape series. In addition to inviting new guest artists such as Chloe Bailey — who Gunna is rumored to be dating after they were recently seen holding hands –, he’s also released videos for the “Too Easy” remix featuring Future and Roddy Ricch and the revelatory “Livin Wild.”

And while the rollout for the album seems far from finished, it appears we’ll be seeing more of Gunna throughout 2022, with an appearance planned for Cordae’s upcoming album and an episode of the HBO Max wilderness show Chillin Island.