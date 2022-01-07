Gunna, Future, and Roddy Ricch try their hands at numerous careers in their tongue-in-cheek “Too Easy” remix video, finding them all, well, too easy. The video is the latest from Gunna’s new mixtape DS4EVER, the fourth and final installment in his long-running Drip Season, which dropped today. While the song itself preceded the release, the video just arrived this morning to pull more eyeballs toward the highly anticipated project.

Among the tasks the three rappers try out, Gunna becomes a wilderness explorer, an expert mountaineer, and a touchdown-grabbing wide receiver. Meanwhile, Future joins Gunna as a pair of news anchors/weathermen who judge a beauty pageant and gets into some Scottish games, including tug-o-war, rock-throwing, and bagpiping. Roddy, meanwhile, becomes a lounge pianist — not far off from his real-life skillset — and gets his Wu-Tang Clan on at a Shaolin temple.

In addition to Future and Roddy, Gunna’s new project has also gotten attention for a number of its other guests including Young Thug, who raps with his protege Gunna on “Pushin P,” Chloe Bailey, who once again sparked dating rumors with Gunna after they were seen holding hands, and 21 Savage, whose punchline comparing Ye and Kim’s divorce to a dropped murder weapon sparked a mini-debate on Twitter about who actually did the dumping.

Watch the “Too Easy” remix video above. DS4EVER is out now on 300 and Atlantic. You can stream it here.

