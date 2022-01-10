Gunna Recounts A Harrowing Trip To The ICU In His ‘Livin Wild’ Video

In Gunna’s new video for “Livin Wild,” the rapper ends up with the ICU, from which his friends abruptly remove him against the advice of the attending physician. The video declares that it’s “based on a true story” — which is eerily close to that of Gunna’s rap game mentor Young Thug, who was hospitalized for liver and kidney failure and recounted the harrowing experience in April of 2020.

“Livin Wild” is the second video from Gunna’s new album, DS4EVER, after the “Too Easy” remix featuring Future and Roddy Ricch. Gunna released the album this past Friday after announcing its arrival on New Year’s Day. The project was the buzz of social media after two of its standout songs drew attention for different reasons. While “Pushin P” intrigued fans with its newfangled slang, “Thought I Was Playing” sparked a mini-debate about the trigger for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s recent divorce thanks to 21 Savage’s insistence that he dumped her.

Speaking of romantic entanglements, Gunna himself is at the center of speculation after he was seen holding hands with Beyonce protege Chloe — just after denying that the two were ever dating in the first place.

Watch Gunna’s “Livin Wild” video above.

DS4EVER is out now on 300 and Atlantic. Stream it here.