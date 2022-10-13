It looks as though Gunna will remain locked up until his January trial on racketeering charges after his third request for bond was again denied, according to Billboard. Judge Ural Glanville agreed with prosecutors that there was a chance Gunna could intimidate or otherwise tamper with witnesses, despite protests from Gunna’s legal team that there is “no evidence” he’s a danger. As Glanville explained, “I still have the same concerns that have not been otherwise alleviated.”

Gunna was indicted in May along with Young Thug and over 20 other members of their crew YSL on dozens of accounts of violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO Act). Prosecutors say the label, “Young Stoner Life” was actually a violent street gang, “Young Slime Life,” and is responsible for acts of murder, armed robbery, drug dealing, and more. The inclusion of the rappers in the indictment has drawn criticism from observers including fans, fellow artists, music industry moguls, and even lawmakers in other states for its use of the artists’ lyrics to tie them to the criminal activities of the alleged street gang, with many calling the move a racist application of the RICO Act.

Critics say that the indictment plays on stereotypes about rappers and Black men in general; Gunna’s defense made similar arguments, challenging the prosecution to offer proof that Gunna had actually threatened anyone. However, prosecutors said that they intended to provide that evidence, saying a co-defendant in the case told Gunna, “I will still wack someone for you.” That was apparently enough for Judge Glanville.

