Gunna first teased his upcoming album One Of Wun on April 15, but left fans hanging on the release date for another two weeks. Today, he announced what we suspected all along: One Of Wun will drop next Friday, May 10, just after the beginning of Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour on May 4.

Gunna accompanied the announcement with a new single, “Whatsapp (Wassam),” which you can check out below. It’s produced by Gunna’s go-to collaborator Turbo and Evrgrn. “They sent the wire through WhatsApp,” he boasts on the track, “Hope ain’t nobody to cuss at.”

You can check out the dates for Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour below.