Gunna first teased his upcoming album One Of Wun on April 15, but left fans hanging on the release date for another two weeks. Today, he announced what we suspected all along: One Of Wun will drop next Friday, May 10, just after the beginning of Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour on May 4.
Gunna accompanied the announcement with a new single, “Whatsapp (Wassam),” which you can check out below. It’s produced by Gunna’s go-to collaborator Turbo and Evrgrn. “They sent the wire through WhatsApp,” he boasts on the track, “Hope ain’t nobody to cuss at.”
You can check out the dates for Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour below.
Gunna’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Bittersweet Tour
05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival
06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
One Of Wun comes out on 5/10 via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.