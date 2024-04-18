When Will Gunna’s ‘One Of Wun’ Album Come Out?

With Gunna a year removed from the release of his well-received fourth studio album A Gift & A Curse , many of the former(?) YSL rapper’s fans have wondering whether he’ll release a new album this year. With the announcement of his fifth studio album One Of Wun earlier this week, that curiosity has shifted to the album’s eventual release date. So…

When Will Gunna’s Album One Of Wun Come Out?

Well, as of this writing, we just don’t know. Gunna’s announcement did not include a release date, only a possible cover image and a promise that it’s “OTW” (on the way, for those not fluent in internet shorthand). However, with his Bittersweet Tour beginning on May 4, it seems likely that the album will be out by then — although technically, he could just be touring for A Gift & A Curse, since he only had two shows for that album last year. In any case, you can see the list of tour dates below.

Gunna’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Bittersweet Tour

05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum

06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival

06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

