When Will Gunna’s ‘One Of Wun’ Album Come Out?

With Gunna a year removed from the release of his well-received fourth studio album A Gift & A Curse, many of the former(?) YSL rapper’s fans have wondering whether he’ll release a new album this year. With the announcement of his fifth studio album One Of Wun earlier this week, that curiosity has shifted to the album’s eventual release date. So…
When Will Gunna’s Album One Of Wun Come Out?
Well, as of this writing, we just don’t know. Gunna’s announcement did not include a release date, only a possible cover image and a promise that it’s “OTW” (on the way, for those not fluent in internet shorthand). However, with his Bittersweet Tour beginning on May 4, it seems likely that the album will be out by then — although technically, he could just be touring for A Gift & A Curse, since he only had two shows for that album last year. In any case, you can see the list of tour dates below.
Gunna’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Bittersweet Tour
05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival
06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
