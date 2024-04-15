In February, Gunna announced The Bittersweet Tour. With the North American trek slated for May and June, there was speculation that Gunna would release an album in the interim.
On Monday morning, April 15, Gunna confirmed everyone’s collective hunch. One Of Wun, his fifth studio album, is “on the way.” While the specific release date has not yet been revealed, a press release details that Gunna “will also be touring in support of his new album this spring,” so it would make sense to assume that it will drop before May 4 — or maybe on May 4 — which marks opening night for his The Bittersweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio. In the meantime, Gunna satiated his fans’ mounting appetite with a video for “Bittersweet.”
Gunna previously released “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem” featuring Offset as singles in February and March, respectively. Gunna’s last album release was A Gift And A Curse in June 2023.
Gunna’s One Of Wun Album Cover Art
Gunna’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Bittersweet Tour
05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival
06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Gunna’s The Bittersweet Tour Poster
Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.