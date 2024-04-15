In February, Gunna announced The Bittersweet Tour. With the North American trek slated for May and June, there was speculation that Gunna would release an album in the interim.

On Monday morning, April 15, Gunna confirmed everyone’s collective hunch. One Of Wun, his fifth studio album, is “on the way.” While the specific release date has not yet been revealed, a press release details that Gunna “will also be touring in support of his new album this spring,” so it would make sense to assume that it will drop before May 4 — or maybe on May 4 — which marks opening night for his The Bittersweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio. In the meantime, Gunna satiated his fans’ mounting appetite with a video for “Bittersweet.”

Gunna previously released “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem” featuring Offset as singles in February and March, respectively. Gunna’s last album release was A Gift And A Curse in June 2023.