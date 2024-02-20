Last year, Gunna dipped his toe back into performing live after spending six months in jail. He tuned up his live show pair of concerts in Los Angeles and New York, shaking off the rust of the past year spent out of the spotlight while highlighting songs from his new album, A Gift And A Curse.

Now, as he appears to be rolling out a new album, he is jumping into the deep end for his Bittersweet Tour. The tour seems to take its title from his latest single, which looks like it may also be the title of next album. He’ll be joined on tour by Flo Milli, who opened at his LA and New York shows last year, hitting the road in early May and running through mid-June, where he’ll conclude the tour in his hometown, Atlanta.

Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 21 at 10 AM local time. General sale starts Friday, February 23 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.