It looks like Gunna is gearing up to drop new music. However, not everyone is excited about his impending comeback. Since he took a plea deal in the ongoing YSL racketeering case, which resulted in his release from Fulton County Jai last December, Gunna has been labeled a “snitch” amid rumors that he ratted out Young Thug.

In a snippet Gunna shared to Instagram, he seems to allude to these rumors.

“He forgave me for my sins, now they mad I got out,” he raps in the snippet.

Yeah this new Gunna snippet sounding insane 🅿️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ftddPNKMZo — ig: gunnafandom (@gunnafandom) May 30, 2023

Part of Gunna’s plea deal included that he plead guilty to racketeering. Since his release, he has maintained that he has not sold out Thug or any of his YSL labelmates.

He issued a statement which read, “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

You can listen to the music snippet above.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.