Gunna‘s new album, The Last Wun, has arrived. In addition to previously released tracks like “Won’t Stop” and “Him All Along,” the album brings 25 tracks with features from fellow Atlantan Offset and Afrobeats stars like Asake, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.

The latter appears on album standout “Forever Be Mine,” which you can listen to above. “Forever Be Mine” is Gunna’s version of a romantic love song, with the rapper boasting of all the things he does for his paramour. “She know I’m one of a kind / She don’t see none of these guys / She know I don’t do no harmonizing / I stroke her and give a massage / I push her and tell her to strive / Rolls-Royce Phantom, I let her recline / She say, ‘You forever be mine’,” he croons in that signature melodic rap.

In Gunna’s recent Visionaries cover story for Uproxx, he told will.i.am that his latest era is defined by: “‘alignment,’ because I’m aligned with everything creatively that’s personally going on in my life. When it comes to music, this era has all been today in time. What’s current with me.” Fans can catch up with his life on The Last Wun, which is out now via YSL Records/ 300 Entertainment. You can find more info here.