Halle Bailey is back with a new single about the ups and downs of love for Valentine’s Day. Her new song is called “Back And Forth,” and finds the recently single singer recounting how a romantic entanglement contradicts itself. Ultimately, she demands a “love that doesn’t hurt,” but can’t help but go “back and forth” with her paramour. Perhaps the song is a not-so-subtle dig at DDG, with whom she recently split despite sharing a son, Halo.

Since becoming a mother, Halle has progressed her solo music career in fits and starts, dropping the singles “In Your Hands” and “Because I Love You” five months apart. Given “Back And Forth” took another five months or so to release, it certainly looks like the singer is taking her time creating her solo debut album — which could only be a good thing.

Of course, there are those fans who’d prefer a reunion of sister act Chloe X Halle, with the Bailey sisters rediscovering their Ungodly Hour chemistry for more than the handful of tracks they’ve recorded together over the past five years. Chlöe has hinted that such a project could be in the works as well, so we’ll see which happens first.

For now, you can listen to “Back And Forth” above.