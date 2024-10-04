Actress/singer Halle Bailey and rapper/YouTuber DDG have broken up after two years together, according to a post on the rapper’s Instagram page.

“Dear friends and supporters,” he wrote. “After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us,” he continued. “I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared. Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support.”

DDG and Halle were first linked in January 2022, while DDG confirmed the relationship in June that year. In August 2023, rumors surfaced online that Halle was pregnant with the couple’s first child, and in January this year, those rumors were confirmed as they announced the birth of their son, Halo, who has since become a viral meme after making a face that works well for a variety of situations.

Halle took a break from social media recently, which preceded the release of her new single, “Because I Love You,” while former Uproxx cover star DDG released “Clockin'” today.