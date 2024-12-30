Back in 2020, Chloe X Halle released Ungodly Hour, their final album as a duo. The final year, the group announced their official split. Since then, the siblings Uproxx cover star Chlöe and Halle Bailey have had success solo careers.

However, their recent performance at the 2024 Fashion Awards seems to have sparked a creative fever between the sisters. In an interview with People, Chlöe hinted that Chloe X Halle could hit the studio for a whole new album.

“I know [Halle] has a lot going on,” she said. “I’m so proud and excited for her, so I cannot wait for us to finally piece together the body of work we’ve been talking about for so long. At the Fashion Awards, we were able to perform together again. It felt so special… and I can’t wait to do that again with another album.”

While supporters could be blowing Chlöe’s remarks out of proportion that hasn’t stopped fans pages from running with the narrative. Since Chloe X Halle’s split, Chlöe released two full length albums, including 2023’s In Pieces and 2024’s Trouble In Paradise.

Contrarily, Halle focused her sights on acting, starring in The Little Mermaid live-action adaptation, The Color Purple movie musical, and more. In between those pictures, Halle dropped a handful of singles including “Angel,” “Because I Love You,” and “In Your Hands.”

The idea of a new Chloe X Halle album has supporters online jumping for joy.