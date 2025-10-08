Halle Bailey has been in the music business since she was a pre-teen, experiencing tremendous success as part of the duo Chloe X Halle with her sister, so it feels odd to point that she still hasn’t actually released a debut album of her own yet. But that will soon change with the release of Love? Or Something Like It, her solo debut, which she announced today. Alongside a moody trailer for the album previewing some of its music, Bailey called the project on Instagram, “A story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after. Out 10/24. This one means everything to me.”

Although Halle hadn’t yet released a solo full-length, she’s had an accomplished career to date, starring in the live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid in the title role. She also released a string of singles that had fans more than ready for an album announcement, including “In Your Hands” and “Because I Love You.” More recently, she teamed up with Leon Thomas on his standout single “Rather Be Alone.”

Meanwhile, Halle’s sister, Chloe, had released two albums to date, In Pieces and in 2023 and Trouble In Paradise last year. In the meantime, she also became a mother to a child with DDG, although the relationship didn’t last.

Love? Or Something Like It is due on 10/24 via Parkwood and Columbia. You can find more info here.