When inspiration hits you, no matter where, you have to give in. Despite being on a tropical vacation, Halle Bailey found a way to build a makeshift recording studio setup.

Today (July 23), the “In Your Hands” singer decided to treat fans to an impromptu show. Instead of debuting one of her unreleased tracks, Halle to put a fresh spin on someone else’s chart-topping tune. Equipped with an acoustic guitar and a microphone, Halle performed a spine-tingling cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Please Please Please.”

Halle offered a simple explanation behind what inspired the nearly one-minute teaser clip: “Woke up with this song in my head. I love it 🤓.”

woke up with this song in my headdd i love itt 🤓 pic.twitter.com/oME9eG0dxY — Halle (@HalleBailey) July 23, 2024

It’s hard to believe it now, especially since her leading role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid live action adaptation, but Halle has a soft spot for covers. Before Chloe X Halle broke through to the mainstream, the sister duo built their fan base by way of their YouTube channel riddled with cover of standout songs.

So, Halle’s angelic rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s single “Please Please Please” is a subtle remember of her superstar roots. Users online quickly reminded newbies of this fact.

“The girlies should be scared when you cover a song! Your instrument is so angelic! 🥹😭,” wrote one user.

the girlies should be scared when you cover a song! your instrument is so angelic! 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/AFGwxp9oqS — 𝔏𝔢𝔞𝔥 ☾☀︎ (@redforjanet) July 23, 2024

“How do you manage to make every song beautiful and angelic, I haven’t heard a cover that wasn’t better with your voice like 😍🥹💕,” chimed another.