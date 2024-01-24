Uproxx cover star Chlöe Bailey did a recent interview with People Magazine, where she discussed her sister Halle’s pregnancy and how they tried to hide it until she was ready to share her baby with the world. As Chlöe put it, it was the “best kept secret ever.”

“We just ignore it,” she shared. “I would tell her, like, take social media off your phone, you know, I keep all her other secrets. So this was just another one in the books.”

Chlöe herself is also “on cloud nine” about the fact that she’s now an aunt. Halle and her boyfriend, DDG, welcomed their son, Halo, which they revealed earlier this month through an Instagram post.

Both the sisters are still keeping busy. Chlöe performed at the Urban One Honors: Best In Black event. Halle is set to host a Masterclass that fans can livestream, which will be part of the festivities for Grammy Week. More information about that can be found here.

Chlöe also recently teased during a TikTok livestream that the two could be reuniting to put out some new music. Both sisters worked on their solo projects, with Chlöe dropping In Pieces, and Halle appearing as the lead in the live-action Little Mermaid.

Check out Halle Bailey and DDG’s announcement of Halo’s birth below.