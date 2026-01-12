Harry Styles Is Teasing Something As Fans Wait For A New Album

The last time we got a new Harry Styles album was in 2022 with Harry’s House. Since that and the supporting Love On Tour, Styles has largely remained out the public eye (aside from random sightings like Pope Leo’s introduction at the Vatican and marathons in Japan and Germany). Before 2025 came to an end, he unexpectedly shared a video from the aforementioned tour, sparking hope that Styles was generating attention for a reason.

Mysteriously, Styles does appear to be teasing something on the way. Some promotional posters have been spotted around the world, with differing messages like “see you soon” and “we belong together.” Regarding the latter, also surfacing is a new promotional website, webelongtogether.co, associated with Sony Music. Clicking the image on the page prompts the user to send a message to HSHQ, an official entity representing Styles.

This follows industry rumors that Styles is currently planning a world tour.

Meanwhile, in a new Billboard cover story, former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson said of Styles, “I always knew Harry was going to go on to do what he’s done — I’m sure he’s superseded his own expectations in the way that he’s taken over the world, but we knew he’s got everything it takes to be a great artist.”