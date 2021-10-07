In exactly one month, 88Rising, the record label and management company home to Asian and Asian-American artists, will deliver the third rendition of their Head In The Clouds festival. It’s an event the group has hosted every year since 2018, with the exception of 2020, due to the pandemic. Ahead of the showcase’s kick-off on November 6, 88Rising announced a new addition to the festival’s lineup: DJ and producer Illenium.

Illenium’s addition to the fest comes after he shared Fallen Embers earlier this year. He joins an already stacked lineup for Head In The Clouds. Other performers for the showcase include Joji, Saweetie, Guapdad 4000, Japanese Breakfast, Beadoobee, and many more.

During an interview with Uproxx about the festival last month, Ollie Zhang, 88Rising’s Chief Of Staff, spoke about the diversity of the showcase’s lineup.

“I think that’s always been 88Rising’s mission from since the start, ever since we were just shooting videos and putting them up on YouTube,” he said. “The goal was always to highlight all different types of music. Asian music is so broad and diverse. Everyone’s coming from a different place and we want to be able to represent that on the stage as well.”

