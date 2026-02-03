Coachella is one of the biggest festivals in the world. It’s so big, in fact, that there’s at least one festival happening within the festival, as Heineken is once again hosting Heineken House at Coachella 2026.

The show runs for all three days of both weekends, from April 10 to 12 and 17 to 19, and is led by Wale, Sean Paul, and Big Boi, as well as Coi Leray, Motion City Soundtrack, and plenty of others. If you’re already at Coachella, there’s no additional cost to visit Heineken Hous.

Guilherme de Marchi Retz, Marketing VP of Heineken at Heineken USA, says in a statement:

“Heineken House emits a magnetic energy that fans seek out year after year. It has become an iconic destination where fans connect, socialize and enjoy a music experience unlike any other on the festival grounds. Beyond this stellar line-up, we’ll be announcing even more surprises for the Heineken House in the coming months that will further cement it as the destination for social connection on festival grounds.”

Heineken will have a strong presence across the festival outside of Heineken House, as available at various spots on the grounds will be offerings like Heineken Original, the alcohol-free Heineken 0.0, the light Heineken Silver, and other items from Heineken USA’s portfolio.

Check out the full day-by-day Heineken House lineup below.