Here Are The Hangout Festival Set Times For 2024

The Hangout Music Festival returns for its 14th year this weekend with headliners Lana Del Rey, Odesza, and Zach Bryan. The festival runs from Friday, May 17, to Sunday, May 19, at Alabama’s Gulf Shores. You can see the set times for this year’s festival below.

The Hangout Music Festival was launched in November 2009, with the first festival in 2010. It has run every year since, except for 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, and also provides a full size roller rink, beach volleyball, and an in-ground pool at the main stage.