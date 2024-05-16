Here Are The Hangout Festival Set Times For 2024

The Hangout Music Festival returns for its 14th year this weekend with headliners Lana Del Rey, Odesza, and Zach Bryan. The festival runs from Friday, May 17, to Sunday, May 19, at Alabama’s Gulf Shores. You can see the set times for this year’s festival below.
The Hangout Music Festival was launched in November 2009, with the first festival in 2010. It has run every year since, except for 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, and also provides a full size roller rink, beach volleyball, and an in-ground pool at the main stage.
Friday, May 17
Hangout Stage: The Stews (1:30-2:15), David Kushner (3:00-4:00), A Day To Remember(5:00-6:00), Dominic Fike (7:15-8:15), Lana Del Rey (9:30)
Shoreline Stage: Brenn! (2:15-3:00), The Beaches (4:15-5:00), Del Water Gap (6:15-7:15), NLE Choppa (8:30-9:15)
Mermaid Stage: Linka Moja (1:15-2:00), Laci Kaye Booth (3:30-4:15), G Flip (5:45-6:30), Matt Maeson (8:00-9:00)
Monster Beach Club: Madds (1:00-2:00), Coco & Breezy (3:00-4:00), LF System (5:00-6:15), Eliza Rose (7:15-8:15)
Boom On The Beach: Bunt (2:00-3:00), Daily Bread (4:00-5:00), Troyboi (6:15-7:15), The Chainsmokers (8:15-9:30)
Saturday, May 18
Hangout Stage: Knox (1:30-2:15), Chappel Roan (3:00-4:00), Jessie Murph (5:00-6:00), Cage The Elephant (7:15-8:15), Odesza (9:30)
Shoreline Stage: Dasha (2:15-3:00), Dylan Gossett (4:00-5:00), Qveen Herbie (6:00-7:00), Koe Wetzel (8:15-9:15)
Mermaid Stage: Willow Avalon (1:15-2:00), The Taylor Party (3:30-4:30), Alana Springsteen (5:45-6:30), Flyana Boss (8:00-8:45)
Monster Beach Club: Darius (12:30-1:15), Sommer Ray (1:15-2:00), Brandi Cyrus (3:00-4:00), Vnssa B2B Nala (5:00-6:15), Le Youth (7:15-8:30)
Boom On The Beach: Westend (2:00-3:00), Disco Lines (4:00-5:00), Sexyy Red (6:30-7:15), Alison Wonderland (8:30-9:30)
Sunday, May 19
Hangout Stage: Little Stranger (1:30-2:15), All Time Low (3:00-4:00), Nelly (5:00-6:00), Renée Rapp (7:15-8:15), Zach Bryan (9:15)
Shoreline Stage: Hemlocke Spring (2:15-3:00), Dexter And The Moon Rocks (4:15-5:00), Megan Moroney (6:00-7:00), Doechii (8:25-9:10)
Mermaid Stage: Jaime Wyatt (1:15-2:00), Tanner Adell (3:30-4:15), Paul Russell (5:45-6:30), Wyatt Flores (8:00-9:00)
Monster Beach Club: Absnth (1:00-2:00), Inji (3:00-4:00), Austin Millz (5:00-6:15), Chromeo (DJ Set) (7:15-8:15)
Boom On The Beach: Odd Mob X Omnom Hyperbeam (2:00-3:00), Kasbo (4:00-5:00), Dom Dolla (6:15-7:15), Subtronics (8:15-9:15)