With nine well-received albums under her belt, critical acclaim to spare, and fresh off a stint of headlining Coachella, Lana Del Rey is a star. Now she’s gearing up to perform like one, too: Today (May 6), she announced her first-ever US stadium concert, taking place at Boston’s Fenway Park for one night only, on June 20.

The general on-sale for tickets starts May 10 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. There’s also an artist pre-sale that starts May 8 at 10 a.m.

In recent years, Fenway Park, the iconic home of the Boston Red Sox, has seen concert performances from artists like Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Paul McCartney, Jonas Brothers, Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band, Dead & Company, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and plenty more.

Del Rey’s new tour manager has more time to prepare for this show than they did for Coachella: Last month, Del Rey called out her now-former tour manager, writing on social media, “[Thank you to] Emily for stepping up as tour manager when Pete quit for no reason after 15 years because he was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes for free from Wally and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager… Never got a phone call probably never will. Still grateful for the 15 years though. No worries – 37 days was more than enough time to put together an entire headlining set all by ourselves. Not stressful at all. Way to go Emily you f*cking killed it with grace.”